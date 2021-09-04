Bigg Boss Telugu 5's probable contestant Esha Chawla contracts COVID 19 & may not enter the show tomorrow?

Bigg Boss Telugu is a popular reality TV show which has been entertaining Telugu audiences for 4 years now. After the tremendous success of four seasons, the show is returning with the fifth season on September 5. King Nagarjuna is returning as host for Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 as well.

Ahead of entering the Bigg Boss house, all the contestants will be under quarantine as a COVID-19 protocol. According to reports, actress Esha Chawla, who is one of the rumoured contestants of Bigg Boss 5 has tested positive. The actress may not enter the house tomorrow as she tested positive and will return as a wild entry after a few days. However, nothing is officially confirmed as makers are tight-lipped up the contestants. It is to be awaited and watch tomorrow as Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 will premiere tomorrow, September 5 at 6 PM. It is going a grand premiere episode with 3 hours longs and each contestant will be introduced by host Nagarjuna.

Esha Chawla shot to fame with her debut Telugu film Prema Kavali. She later appeared in the films like Poola Rangadu, Mr. Pellikoduku.

Shanmukh Jaswanth, Anchor Ravi, Priya, RJ Kajal, Anchor Lobo, Lahari Shari, Sarayu, Maanas of Koilamma fame, VJ Sunny, and Anne Master are said to be confirmed contestants of season 5 who will be entering the house for 100 days. Just like other seasons, the daily episodes will air at 10 PM and weekend episodes will air at 9 PM.