Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Adi Reddy, Rajasekhar's families enters the house; Faima entertains in new task

Rohit got emotional thinking about Marina. Bigg Boss sent a special birthday cake for his daughter. His wife Kavitha spoke to all the contestants. She opined Faima's comedy was not on par. Adi celebrated his daughter's birthday in the house and thanked Bigg Boss for this gesture. Revanth got emotional when the song ‘Chinnari Thalli’ was played in the background.

The latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 began with a new task called BB Coaching Centre, where every housemate was turned into a teacher of each subject. Faima became an English teacher, Adi was dance teacher, Satya is a makeup coach. Adi Reddy's wife Kavitha and daughter Hadvitha entered the house. Adi's wife asked him to not overthink about the game and not share his analysis with everyone.

Faima, Inaya and Keerthi picked a fight with Revanth over their share of milk. As a part of the task, Sri Satya later took her makeup class. She demonstrated make up on Srihan's face.

Rajsekhar's mother Uma Rani entered the house next. She appreciated Raj's game and asked him to perform better and also tied him a sacred thread. Raj got a picture of his niece as a gift. Adi Reddy, who is playing a dance master in the task, tried to entertain with his hilarious dance move along with Raj.

