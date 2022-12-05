Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Adivi Sesh promotes HIT 2 with host Nagarjuna; Faima gets evicted

Nagarjuna announced another fun task, where housemates have to choose, who they have to be lifetime friends and don't want to be friend after stepping out of the house. Revanth got saved first in the episode. He apologised to the audience for failing in the ticket to finale task.

The latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 saw Nagarjuna back on stage as host and interacted with the audience and housemates. Sunday began with Srihan and Keerthi's fight. Keerthi got offended as Srihan allegedly shouted back at her when she accidentally tried to open the door of the washroom. Host Nagarjuna also addressed the same and asked him to avoid communicating rudely.

Adivi Sesh graced the weekend episode to promote their film HIT: The Second Case with Meenakshi Chaudhary and filmmaker Sailesh Kolanu. They played a fun task with the housemates where they had to draw a skull on the mirror of the washroom and Sesh had to guess who drew it. He eventually guessed it right. Sri Satya was declared safe next.

The housemates then played dumb charades where they had to guess movie names. Upon every correct guess, a funny morphed poster with a contestant's picture was revealed. Adi Reddy and Faima were declared unsafe. Between the both, Faima got evicted this week and the former gets emotional. She also gets teary eyed as she bids goodbye to the Bigg Boss house.

Faima thanked Bigg Boss for proving to the world that she is also physically and mentally strong. She was happy watching her journey in the BB house. Nagarjuna then announced that the winner of the season would also get a 605 sq yard plot worth Rs. 25 lakhs along with the prize money.

