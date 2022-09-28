Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Arjun and Satya's chemistry during captaincy task; Chanti gets the secret task

The latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 began with Rohit and Marina trying to make out with Ianya after nominating her. Geetu and Revanth also discuss Arjun's unfair nominations. After an emotional conversation with Aarohi, Surya thought he must focus on the game alone. They later tried to talk it out.

Bigg Boss then announced the captaincy contender task, BB Hotel and also called Chanti inside the confession room and assigned him a secret task. Bigg Boss also mentioned that if he successfully accomplishes the secret task, he would become a captaincy contender.