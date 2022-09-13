Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Arohi and Adi argue; Rohit, Marina and 7 others nominated for eviction
Take a look at latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 as second week nominations task takes place
The latest episode begins with housemates clearing each other's differences after the weekend episode with Akkineni Nagarjuna. As it is Monday, the nominations took place and it was different from the previous one as Bigg Boss announced that housemates have to nominate only one contestant. They had to pick a pot, paste the picture of the contestant they wanted to nominate, and throw it into a well.
Aarohi nominated Adi citing a lack of rapport with him, which leads to an argument. Srihan nominated Geetu for generalising all men in one category and Faima nominated Revanth. Adi nominated Marina-Rohit adding that the latter has an advantage as a couple.
Geethu and Arjun nominated Revanth. Chanti nominates Geethu and they indulge in a verbal fight. Marina-Rohit nominated Adi calling the latter is being 'amateurish'. Abhinaya Sri and Sri Satya nominated Shaani. Sudeepa and Geetu had a petty argument as the former nominated her.
Rajasekhar and Keerthi nominated Revanth and had a heated argument with him. Revanth nominated Geetu, Inaya nominated Adi Reddy, Vasanthi nominated Faima.
Baladitya, the captain of the house, got the special power to nominate two contestants. He nominated Shaani and Rajsekhar. Rajsekhar, Shaani, Abhinaya Sri, Rohit-Marina, Faima, Adi, Geetu and Revanth got nominated for eviction this week.