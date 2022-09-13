Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Arohi and Adi argue; Rohit, Marina and 7 others nominated for eviction

The latest episode begins with housemates clearing each other's differences after the weekend episode with Akkineni Nagarjuna. As it is Monday, the nominations took place and it was different from the previous one as Bigg Boss announced that housemates have to nominate only one contestant. They had to pick a pot, paste the picture of the contestant they wanted to nominate, and throw it into a well.

Aarohi nominated Adi citing a lack of rapport with him, which leads to an argument. Srihan nominated Geetu for generalising all men in one category and Faima nominated Revanth. Adi nominated Marina-Rohit adding that the latter has an advantage as a couple.