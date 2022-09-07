Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Baladitya, Abhinaya Sri and Inaya nominated for season's first week eviction

Day 2 continues with the captaincy task, which leads to an argument between Revanth and Arohi, and Arjun. As per the next task 'Big Switch', contestants of the 'Class' and 'Mass' categories have to discuss and decide on who can switch into the 'Class' category. Geethu and Revanth argue during the task.

Inayan Sulthan states she is ready to sacrifice for Revanth. Geetu also says she fears failing in a few tasks, which is one of the reasons why she wants to switch from the 'Trash' to class category. As Geetu moves to class, she gives Inaya back-to-back tasks like making her lemon juice, asking her to sing a song, rhyme, bring her comb, etc.

Class' contestants Neha, Adi Reddy and Geetu are saved from eviction while 'Trash' contestants Baladitya, Abhinaya Sri and Inaya are nominated for elimination.

