Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Baladitya becomes first captain; Geethu goes to jail as worst contestant of week

The latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 begins with a captaincy contender task. Faima was the sanchalak of the task. During the task, Neha and Faima engage in a verbal spat as the latter says she violated rules. Geethu completes the task before Baladitya but Faima says she violated the rules so doesn't declare her winner. Faima announces Baladitya as the first captain of the house. He becomes the first captain of season 6 and gets automatically saved from nominations.

Bigg Boss then asks housemates to decide who is the worst contestant of the week and everyone mutually takes up Geethu's name. Revanth took his own name for worst contestant but Bigg Boss warned him against it.