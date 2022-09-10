Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Baladitya becomes first captain; Geethu goes to jail as worst contestant of week
Bigg Boss Telugu 6: From Baladitya becoming first captain to Geethu going to jail, a look at major events
The latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 begins with a captaincy contender task. Faima was the sanchalak of the task. During the task, Neha and Faima engage in a verbal spat as the latter says she violated rules. Geethu completes the task before Baladitya but Faima says she violated the rules so doesn't declare her winner. Faima announces Baladitya as the first captain of the house. He becomes the first captain of season 6 and gets automatically saved from nominations.
Bigg Boss then asks housemates to decide who is the worst contestant of the week and everyone mutually takes up Geethu's name. Revanth took his own name for worst contestant but Bigg Boss warned him against it.
Inaya picked a fight with Baladitya alleging that he is targeting her as she doesn't enjoy anyone's support both inside and outside the house. Inaya had a spat with Srihan and the latter objected to her dragging Siri into the argument. The two also had an argument later as well. Inaya argued that Srihan is playing a safe game while the latter thought she was making wrong statements about him and Keerthi. The day ends with Geethu being sent to jail.
