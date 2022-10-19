Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Bigg Boss lashes at housemates for poor captaincy task; Opens gate to leave the show

As per the first challenge in the captaincy contender task, two contestants were chosen from each team. Upon the buzzer, the chosen members from both teams had to paste their respective team’s posters on a single wall. The team with the maximum number of posters towards the end of the task was the winner of the challenge.

The latest episode of Nagarjuna hosted by Bigg Boss Telugu began with the aftermath of the nominations task among the audiences. Bigg Boss announced the captaincy task, where he divided housemates into two and gave them a character each to play. Revanth, Srijan, Adi Reddy, Keerthi, Faima and Inaya's team is named Tollywood Fantastics. Arjun, Surya, Rohit, Raj, Sri Satya, Geetu, Marina, Vasanthi's team is named Tollywood Dynmaties.

Arjun and Revanth had an ugly spat for the first time in the season after the task finished. Arjun demanded Revanth to control his loose tongue and the latter asked him not to come on under other's provocation. The contestants had a discussion with Sanchalak Inaya over the posters and later, declared Team T’wood Fantastics as the winners of the challenge.

Bigg Boss lashes out at the housemates for their poor performance during the task. He called their performance very disappointing compared to other seasons. Further mentioning those, who were at least trying to be in their characters and who were not during the task, Bigg Boss opened the main gate and asked them to leave if they are not interested.

Bigg Boss calls out each and every contestant. However, the housemate's apologies to Bigg Boss but he still dismisses the task and cancelled the captaincy task for the week. This week no one will be captain.