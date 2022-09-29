Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Chanti fails secret task; Revanth and Baladitya out of captaincy task

The latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 began with the continuation of the captaincy contender task BB Hotel v/s BB Hotel.

The latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 began with the continuation of the captaincy contender task BB Hotel v/s BB Hotel. BB hotel manager Sudeepa gets into an agreement with Faima for making deals to use the washrooms. Faima admitted to cracking deals with Inaya and Surya and renegotiated terms and conditions with her opponent team. Raj and Revanth got into a debate over the former’s deal. Revanth said the washroom service is closed for them. He blocked the washroom area as per the instructions of his team.

Raj and Revanth got into a debate over the former’s deal. Revanth said the washroom service is closed for them. He blocked the washroom area as per the instructions of his team. Revanth also gets into verbal with Baladitya as the latter complains about food.

