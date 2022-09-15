Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Chanti, Inaya and three others win captaincy contender task
The latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 continues with the captaincy contender task. Srihan stole Arjun and Baladitya's dolls in the night. Seventh also found Geetu’s doll in the storeroom and deposited it in the lost and found area.
Bigg Boss announces the next part of the challenge, where housemates have to push each other from the ring. Revanth is the sanchalak and he decides the winner. First Faima, Aarohi and Keerthi competed in the task. Inaya and Arjun joined. All the female contestants pushed Arjun outside the ring.
Revanth disqualified Faima. Arohi and Keerthi lost next, and left Inaya the winner of the task and became the next captaincy contender. As per the next challenge, the first contender, who’d arrange three scoops in their respective cones in two rounds as displayed on the LED screen, will become the next captaincy contender. Rajasekhar won the task in the first round and Surya in the second.
Finally, Chanti, Inaya, Raj and Surya were declared as the captaincy contenders. The next day promo shows housemates expressing their emotional stories and leaving fans filled with tears.
