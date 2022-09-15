Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Chanti, Inaya and three others win captaincy contender task

The latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 continues with the captaincy contender task. Srihan stole Arjun and Baladitya's dolls in the night. Seventh also found Geetu’s doll in the storeroom and deposited it in the lost and found area.

Bigg Boss announces the next part of the challenge, where housemates have to push each other from the ring. Revanth is the sanchalak and he decides the winner. First Faima, Aarohi and Keerthi competed in the task. Inaya and Arjun joined. All the female contestants pushed Arjun outside the ring.