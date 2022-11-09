Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Faima and Inaya's friends turned enemies ugly spat to the intense captaincy task
The latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 shows intense captaincy task. Faima and Inaya, who were once friends have turned foes and indulged in ugly spat.
The latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 began with the aftermath of the nomination process. Faima and Inaya, who were once friends have turned foes and indulged in an ugly spat. Faima told Raj that Inaya wants to impress Surya's fans and earn their support as well.
Bigg Boss then announced this week's captaincy task. the housemates were divided into two groups. While one team had to build snakes with the given mud sent timely, another team had to build ladders. Every time there was a hissing sound, the Sanchalak of Team Snakes and Ladder would choose a member from their team to attack on a member. Srihan, Faima, Keerthi, Rohit, Adi and Vasanthi are team Snakes and Revanth, Raj, Inaya, Marina, Baladitya and Sri Satya are team ladders. Inaya and Faima were sanchalaks of the task.
In the first round, Keerthi from Team Snakes failed in her raid on Raj from Team Ladders. Keerthi got emotional as she failed in her raid and the rest of the housemates consoled her. After the first round, Inaya disqualified Satya from the race as her ladder was thinner while Faima disqualified Rohit from the race as his snake was thinner than the rest of them.
Faima and Inaya had a physical tussle. Inaya picked mud from Satya's ladder and all the contestants objected to this. The duo's fight continued throughout the task. After the last round, Bigg Boss asked Faima and Inaya to eliminate one contestant from their opponent teams. Faima eliminated Inaya while the latter removed Vasanthi from the race. Faima and Inaya had an argument while the latter called her 'worst gamer' in the house.
Bigg Boss Telugu 6 today's promo:
The new promo shows the housemates fighting for the captaincy task. Revanth gets aggressive during the task, which irks Faima, Keerthi and Adi Reddy and warns him.