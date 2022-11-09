Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Faima and Inaya's friends turned enemies ugly spat to the intense captaincy task

The latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 began with the aftermath of the nomination process. Faima and Inaya, who were once friends have turned foes and indulged in an ugly spat. Faima told Raj that Inaya wants to impress Surya's fans and earn their support as well.

Bigg Boss then announced this week's captaincy task. the housemates were divided into two groups. While one team had to build snakes with the given mud sent timely, another team had to build ladders. Every time there was a hissing sound, the Sanchalak of Team Snakes and Ladder would choose a member from their team to attack on a member. Srihan, Faima, Keerthi, Rohit, Adi and Vasanthi are team Snakes and Revanth, Raj, Inaya, Marina, Baladitya and Sri Satya are team ladders. Inaya and Faima were sanchalaks of the task.