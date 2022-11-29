Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Faima and Revanth get into ugly spat; Adi Reddy and 5 others nominated this week

Bigg Boss called Rohit into the confession room, showed him pictures of the food wastage in the house and asked him to take a call as the ration manager. Rohit apologised to Bigg Boss and asked to cut down the luxury budget for this week.

The latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 started with best friends Revanth and Srihan getting into a heated argument over the former’s comments. Srihan vented his frustration over Revanth’s comments about him. Faima felt guilty over Raj's elimination and got emotional. Keerthi and Inaya consoled her.

Bigg Boss announced the nomination process of the week. The housemates had to choose two contestants they want to nominate and make them stand in front of the bomb machine. Adi Reddy nominated Revanth and had a heated exchange of words during the process. Adi then nominated Rohit.

Faima nominated Revanth citing a contradiction in his statements and next Rohit. Srihan nominated Rohit for not taking a strong stance for himself and Adi Reddy as well, which led to another argument.

Keerthi got into an intense argument with Revanth as she nominated him along with Sri Satya. Satya also nominated Keerthi and Adi Reddy. Rohit nominated Adi Reddy and Faima. Revanth nominated Adi Reddy as a counterattack to his nomination and next he took Faima. Revanth had a major showdown with Faima during the task.

Inaya nominated Revanth, the ration manager, calling him one of the reasons behind the wastage of food in the house. Inaya nominated Sri Satya saying her fighting spirit is diminishing. Satya defended her gameplay.

In the end, Bigg Boss announced that Revanth, Adi Reddy, Rohit, Faima, Sri Satya and Keerthi are nominated for eviction this week.