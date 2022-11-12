Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Faima becomes captain and Inaya goes to jail as worst performer

The latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 showed the end of the captaincy task as Adi Reddy lost the task. He also faced allegations of unfair play and supporting Faima in the task. Adi and Faima had a prolonged verbal war with Inaya. In the next round, Satya and Faima competed, and eventually the former won to become the new captain of the house. Inaya congratulated Faima and hugged it out.

As the captaincy task ended, Bigg Boss asked the housemates to choose one worst performer of the week by putting a stamp on their faces. Rohit complained to Baladitya that Revanth was ‘unfair’ as a captain. The housemates were divided into two groups and then played a promotional task to win the luxury budget. Team A has won the task.

Faima picked Vasanthi as the worst performer citing her low performance. Baladitya chose Revanth for the worst performance because of his performance as Sanchalak. Keerthi took her own name saying she should have tried more in the task. Raj named Satya and Inaya chose Rohit as the worst performers.

Satya called Revanth as worst performer citing his performance as Sanchalak and the change in his behaviour towards her. Revanth and Sri Satya had intense as they picked each other's names as the worst performers. According to Rohit, Inaya was the ‘worst performer’ saying she played her game with a personal issue. Srihan picked Inaya as ‘worst performer’ citing her profane word used in the task. Inaya had already apologised to the housemates for the same.

With maximum votes, Inaya was chosen as the worst performer on the task and was sent to jail.