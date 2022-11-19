Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Faima wins the eviction free pass and becomes captain for two weeks

The latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 began with Keerthi Inaya complaining about Revanth's captaincy. For three days, the housemates have been fighting for the eviction free pass task. As per the task, the first three contestants to press the buzzer based on the price displayed on the LED screen, got a chance to participate in the task for the eviction-free pass. Adi Reddy eventually chose not to participate in the task. A majority of the housemates agreed with his perspective, but Inaya asked him to take part in task at least.

Faima pressed the buzzer for Rs. 80,000 displayed on the screen. Raj, who walked away from the task, joined later. Srihan pressed the buzzer for Rs. 1,50,000 while Revanth pressed it for Rs. 1,00,200 and the balance prize money was Rs. 38,00,100. In the next task, the contenders had to carry a log on their shoulders while the rest of the inmates could add weight to the log. Revanth and Srihan tried hard to survive but they eventually gave up due to the heavy weight of the bags.