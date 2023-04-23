Bigg Boss Telugu 6 fame and comedian Chalaki Chanti in ICU

According to media reports, Telugu comedian Chalaki Chanti has suffered a cardiac arrest and has been admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad. The actor who is known for his sidekick role in Nani starrer 'Bheemili Kabaddi Jattu', had trouble with chest pain and congestion and hence is kept in the intensive care unit for observation. Yet there is no update on his health status from his friends or family.



A few reports state, he has been recovering slowly. Chalaki Chanti is popularly known for participating in the Jabardasth comedy show on ETV and Bigg Boss Telugu 6 reality show. His off-screen name is Vinay Mohan.



The comedian is a household name in Andhra Pradesh for his controversial stint in Bigg Boss Telugu 6. However, he left the show midway. The comedian was one of the most expected contestants in the show at the time of his entry, although his comedic chop could not match up to the fan’s expectations. He even got warned by the host of the show Nagarjuna for not creating entertaining moments on the show. He finally received low votes on the show from the audience’s rating. However, he also build-up great momentum with his stint at Jabardasth comedy show, which made him an overnight sensation.



Film work

The comedian has had a few notable films in between his onstage comedic career. Chalaki Chanti was seen in the film "Trivikraman" in the year 2016, where he appeared alongside Ravi Babu, Dhanraj, S, and Nesha Deshpande in the lead. He was also part of the action thriller film “Raahu”, which had Kriti Garg, and AbeRaam Varma in the lead.

