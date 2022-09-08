Bigg Boss Telugu 6: First nomination task takes place; Revanth and six contestants nominated

The first nomination task of Bigg Boss 6 Telugu was full on fire. Baladitya, Inaya, and Abhinaya Sri were directly nominated for eviction so no housemate can nominate them, and Geetu, Adi and Srihan as they won the task. Bigg Boss also informs that they have to nominate Rohit and Marina as a couple and they’d get evicted as a couple only.

Revanth comes as the first housemate for the nomination task and Faima says she is not involved in household chores. He also nominated Aarohi, adding that she is being confined to a single group. This leads to an exchange of verbal arguments between Revanth and Faima. Sudeepa nominated Revanth and Chanti. They, too, had a small argument. Famia nominated Revanth and Arjun Kalyan.