Bigg Boss Telugu 6: First nomination task takes place; Revanth and six contestants nominated
The first nomination task of Bigg Boss 6 Telugu was full on fire. Baladitya, Inaya, and Abhinaya Sri were directly nominated for eviction so no housemate can nominate them, and Geetu, Adi and Srihan as they won the task. Bigg Boss also informs that they have to nominate Rohit and Marina as a couple and they’d get evicted as a couple only.
Revanth comes as the first housemate for the nomination task and Faima says she is not involved in household chores. He also nominated Aarohi, adding that she is being confined to a single group. This leads to an exchange of verbal arguments between Revanth and Faima. Sudeepa nominated Revanth and Chanti. They, too, had a small argument. Famia nominated Revanth and Arjun Kalyan.
Vasanthi nominated Revanth stating she didn’t like one of his comments. She also nominated Sri Satya. Arjun Kalyan nominated Faima back for nominating him and also Arohi.
Keerthi nominated Revanth and Chanti. She also added that because Revath her equation with Srihan got spoiled so he apologised to her. Aarohi nominated Revanth and Satya. Shaani nominated Arohi and Chanti. Satya nominated Vasanthi and Rajsekhar.
Rohit and Marina, the couple of the season, nominated Faima and Chanti. Srihan nominated Revanth and Keerthi. Chanti and RJ Surya nominated Chanti nominated Revanth. Towards the end of the task, Revanth, Chanti, Satya and Faima got nominated for eviction.
The class team from the task gets special power to swap a nominated contestant with a contestant from ‘Mass’ category. They discussed the same and decided to save Baladitya and swap him with Aarohi.
