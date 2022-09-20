Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Geetu and Inaya engage in heated argument; Arohi, Srihan, 6 others nominated

After Nagarjuna lashing out at all the housemates during the weekend for their weak play, everyone has upped their game. The latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 begins with an argument between Aarohi and Rajsekhar about oversleeping during the day. Sir Satya was sent to jail as housemates voted her as the worst contestant of the week. Bigg Boss announces the nomination process, the contestants had to nominate two other inmates by painting their face red. Sri Satya nominated Aarohi over the latter's argument with Rajsekhar and asked her not to judge a book by its cover. She then nominated Inaya which led to a heated argument between the two.

Geethu nominated Sudeepa and Chanti for being unreal inside the BB house. Chanti then nominated Geethu, which led to an heated argument and his second name was Revanth. Inaya nominated Geetu calling her game 'unfair' and asked her to learn to 'behave properly'. Geetu tried to argue but eventually lost her cool and asked Inaya to 'get lost'. Inaya then nominated Revanth. Adi Reddy nominated Inaya and they got into a verbal spat allegedly for planning before the show. Sudeepa got emotional as she nominated Geetu, further complaining about the latter's behaviour and comments. Sudeepa then nominated Srihan citing a lack of connection with him.

