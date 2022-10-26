Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Geetu gets emotional; Surya and Sri Satya punished during the captaincy task

The Nagarjuna hosted Bigg Boss Telugu 6 latest episode began with the aftermath of the nominations task. The next day morning, Bigg Boss announced a captaincy task. As per the captaincy contender task of the week, the housemates will participate in pairs. They had to collect the maximum number of fish timely thrown at them in the garden area. The pair finding the golden coin in the pool got the chance to choose the rest of the pairs to compete with them in the task. The pairs had to succeed in a few challenges to win more fish.

Bigg Boss paired Surya, Vasanthi Raj and Faima, Revanth and Inaya, Rohit and Keerthi, Srihan and Sri Satya, Baladiya and Marina, Adi Reddy and Geetu. As the task began, contestants fought to collect fish and Geetu accused Rohit and Marina of playing a 'safe' game. Revanth won the first gold coin and chose his competitors. Surya was the sanchalak of the task.