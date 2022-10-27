Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Geetu gets special power; Revanth and Inaya win the captaincy task

Geetu and Adi Reddy were announced as the Sanchalaks for the next task phase. Geetu made a rule that the contestants can't cover their baskets as a part of defending their collection of fish. The housemates along with Revanth pointed out a strong objection to this. Adi Reddy supported Geetu in framing new rules during the game.

The latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 continued with the captaincy task of collecting fishes. Revanth expressed that he gets triggered with Geetu's abusive words. The next morning, Geetu picked the 'Black Fish' floating in the pool.

Next as part of the task, Revanth and Surya indulged in a physical tussle. Surya broke open Baladitya's basket of fish and the latter took revenge for the same. As the fish were thrown into the garden area, Geetu started picking a few fish and Adi Reddy warned to disqualify her as she is Sanchalak of the task. Baladitya and Sri Satya had a heated argument during the task. Later, After Adi Reddy told everyone that anyone can snatch fish from Geetu, Baladitya grabbed it from her. Geetu questioned Adi Reddy why he is 'disturbing' her game and the latter criticised her game as a sanchalak.

Faima won the gold coin next in the task and got a chance to decide on three other competitors and sanchalak in the next phase of the task. She chose Raj-Faima, Surya-Vasanthi, Aditya-Marina and Srihan and Sri Satya as competitors and Revanth as sanchalak. Surya and Vasanthi won the game.

Revanth and Inaya were in the lead with the top scorers of the task followed by Faima and Raj. Bigg Boss gave Geetu the special power to swap two pairs and she swapped Revanth-Inaya with Sri Satya and Srihan, which sparked an argument. Geetu cited that she wanted to see the contest between Srihan and Revanth heating up. Bigg Boss disqualified Baladitya and Marina from the race with the lowest score and the task concluded.



