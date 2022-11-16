Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Housemates chose immunity over prize money; Sri Satya disqualified from task

Bigg Boss congratulated the top 10 contestants of the season. Best friends Revanth and Srihan had an argument over a cup of milk. Srihan shared with Sri Satya that Revanth wanted to nominate him but he didn't since Adi Reddy did for the same reason. He vented his anguish over the same.

The latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 began with the aftermath of the nomination process. Sri Satya and Srihan discuss Keerthi and said that she changes the topic if can't defend herself. Keerthi and Satya had a prolonged argument as they tried to sort out their differences. Keerthi was offended by Satya's body language and said it is least expected from her.

Bigg Boss announces an immunity task, where housemates can get saved from nominations for two weeks if they press a buzzer and write the highest amount of money that will get cut from the prize money of the show. The highest amount that can be written was Rs. 5 lakhs while the lowest was Rs. 1 lakh.

Srihan has quoted Rs. 1 lakh for immunity. Adi Reddy said she survived so far with the support of the audience and rejected the immunity, he quoted Rs. 1 lakh too. Satya quoted Rs 4 lakhs while Rohit mentioned Rs. 2 lakhs. Keerthi, who was called next, quoted Rs. 4 lakhs for immunity. Raj wrote Rs 4,99,700 and Revanth quoted Rs. 4 lakhs expressing his faith in surviving eviction this week. Marina and Inaya also quoted Rs. 4,99,998/- for the same.

Bigg Boss disqualified Sri Satya from the process for communicating her quote indirectly to Srihan. Eventually, Raj won immunity as his quote was the highest unique value.

Bigg Boss then gave a task to Revanth and Rohith if they want to save Rs 1 lakh from the prize money, they have to complete 100 runs. They failed to accomplish the task and made 82 runs in the stipulated time. As a result, they lost Rs. 1 lakh from the prize money.