Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Housemates' family and former contestants grace weekend episode; Raj gets evicted

The latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 began with host Nagarjuna appreciating Inaya for becoming the last captain of the season. The host then announced a fun game, where housemates had to guess the voices of their friends and family. Inaya guessed her brother's voice right and he came on the stage with former contestant Sohel. Sohel promoted his upcoming Telugu film, his first release after his BB stint. Inaya's brother disclosed that Sohel was her first crush. He then put up pictures of contestants whom he thought is Inaya's competition and not a competition to her. Imran thought Revanth is her biggest competitor.

Srihan's father Sheikh Ameen graced the show next along with BB Telugu season 1 winner Siva Balaji. He rated Srihan's performance 9 and also mentioned Revanth as his biggest competitor. Srihan was also saved from elimination. Faima's elder sister Salma entered the BB stage along with Jabardasth fame Bhaskar. Former contestants Roll Rida along with Revanth's brother Santosh entered the BB stage next. While Roll Rida presented a rap for Revanth, Santosh thought Srihan is Revanth's biggest competitor. Sri Satya's friend Harika and actress Vishnupriya walked onto the stage. They revealed some fun trivia about Satya. Speaking about Satya's fetish for K-drama and Korean artists, Harika corrected the latter about her anguish over her mother's treatment. Actresses Vithika Sheru and Priyanka Jain stepped into the BB studio to support Keerthi. Rajsekhar aka Raj got evicted from Bigg Boss Telugu 6 on Sunday. He predicted that Revanth would win the show.