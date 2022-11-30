Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Housemates fight for ticket to the finale; Sri Satya and Inaya out of the race

Bigg Boss disqualified Inaya as the Sanchalak citing that she let Srihan, Faima, Keerthi, and Rohit violate the rules of the task. Revanth was made as the Sanchalak next.

The latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 began with a ticket to the finale task as the show is coming to an end soon. As per the task, the housemates have to collect parts of a snowball and built it. They also have to protect it from other housemates. Upon a buzzer, the housemates started collecting parts of the snowman thrown occasionally into the BB house.

Revanth eliminated Sri Satya from the first round. He also did not let her give her snowman parts and stopped Faima from taking Satya’s parts which led to an argument.

In the second round, the contestants should grab parts of the snowman from each other within the stipulated time between the start and end buzzers. Sri Satya was the Sanchalak of the task. Revanth objected to Satya’s rules as a Sanchalak as she let contenders grab parts from her snowman as well since she is out of the race.

Inaya tried to attack Srihan’s snowman and grab a few parts as he tried to protect them.

Eventually, Inaya ended up with less number of snowman parts. Satya removed Inaya from the ticket to finale race due to their low score. Bigg Boss announced that the snowman challenge in the ticket to finale race ended.

Later, Satya, Faima and Revanth pulled Srihan and Inaya’s leg for their tussle during the task.