Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Housemates fight to redeem prize money; Sri Satya wins the task

The latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 witnessed housemates getting a chance to redeem the lost prize money by performing tasks. The housemates got a chance to win Rs 12,00,000 that was spent during the eviction free pass task. The housemates had to participate in a series of challenges and choose two contenders for every challenge in the task. Rohit and Sri Satya were chosen for the first challenge worth Rs 1 lakh.

As per Bigg Boss’ instruction, the housemates participated in a secret ballot vote on the winner of the challenge. A maximum of housemates thought Sri Satya cannot win the task. The housemates’ judgment had to match the result of the task for the housemates to win back 1 lakh rupees. However, the judgement of the housemates went wrong as Sri Satya won the task. The housemates thereby failed to win Rs. 1 lakh since their judgment of the loser was wrong.