Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Housemates fight to redeem prize money; Sri Satya wins the task
The latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 witnessed housemates getting a chance to redeem the lost prize money by performing tasks. The housemates got a chance to win Rs 12,00,000 that was spent during the eviction free pass task. The housemates had to participate in a series of challenges and choose two contenders for every challenge in the task. Rohit and Sri Satya were chosen for the first challenge worth Rs 1 lakh.
As per Bigg Boss’ instruction, the housemates participated in a secret ballot vote on the winner of the challenge. A maximum of housemates thought Sri Satya cannot win the task. The housemates’ judgment had to match the result of the task for the housemates to win back 1 lakh rupees. However, the judgement of the housemates went wrong as Sri Satya won the task. The housemates thereby failed to win Rs. 1 lakh since their judgment of the loser was wrong.
The contestants will take part in more such challenges in order to win some amount of the prize money which right now stands at Rs. 38,00,100. Apart from Srihan, the rest of the housemates including Inaya, Revanth, Adi Reddy, Keerthi, Rohit and Sri Satya were nominated for eviction this week. Bigg Boss also announced that with a unanimous decision, the housemates also ranked themselves on a scale of 1-7. After a long discussion over their respective BB journeys, the housemates interchanged their positions.
Revanth, Srihan, Adi Reddy, Inaya, Sri Satya, Rohit, and Keerthi have ranked accordingly from 1 to 7.