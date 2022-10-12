Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Housemates get emotional as they talk to their families; Adi Reddy's wife warns Geetu

The latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 began with Keerthi being upset as she expressed her feelings to Faima with Sri Satya's behaviour during nominations. Sir Satya and Keerthi talk and hug. The next morning, Bigg Boss announced a new task, where housemates have to lose basic equities like food, gas, and sleep to meet their families.

Srihan was called into the confession room first. He was offered 35 percent battery sacrifice for a video call, 30 percent battery for an audio call, and 15 percent battery for homemade food. He initially chose to not select anything but Bigg Boss warned him that the entire house will face the consequences. So he chose food. Sudeepa picked for an audio call and the battery dipped to 55 percent. She had an emotional breakdown while explaining to the housemates what happened in the confession room. Sudeepa soon had an emotional call with her husband Ranganath, where he suggested her to control anger and play the game well.