Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Housemates pay prize money for captaincy task; Revanth, Inaya, Keerthi, Srihan argue

The latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 begins with Faima and Revanth discussing Inaya. Soon, Bigg Boss announced the captaincy task of the week. As per the task, BB truck, whichever contestant gets on the bus first as soon as the buzzer rings will get to be part of the captaincy contender but have to pay a price for it. The housemates have to pay the amount on the screen and it will get cut from the prize amount. Adi Reddy gets on the BB truck first.

Inaya and Revanth get into an argument as she votes him out of the captaincy task. Srihan and Keerthi get into an argument too. As Adi Reddy got into the bus first, he decided who has to go out of the BB truck.