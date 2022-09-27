Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Inaya and Srihan's huge argument; 10 contestants nominated for eviction

Srihan nominated Rajasekhar and Inaya complaining about her ‘mentality’. Sudeepa also nominated Ianya for behavior, which led to fight between the two of them. She then second nominated Revanth.Geetu nominated Chanti and Inaya for foul play during the captaincy task. Vasanthi nominated Revanth and Surya. Arohi nominated Revanth and Inaya. Balaaditya nominated Surya and Revanth.

The latest episode began with housemates discussing the weekend episode. Keerthi and Arjun got nominated directly by host Nagarjuna. The day began with nominations. Housemates had to smash tomatoes on their heads to nominate the person they want.

Inaya nominated Sudeepa and Srihan. She had a heated argument with Srihan, questioning why he mentioned his age. Srihan objected to Inaya making unnecessary allegations. She clarified that she can’t take comments on her age, body, and voice. Chanti nominated Geetu and Inaya giving reasons that the two couldn’t contest. Arjun nominated Raj and Geetu. He accused Geetu of ‘unnecessarily provoking’ Inaya and Srihan.

Revanth nominated Sri Satya and clarified that her statement indeed offended her. He then nominated Aarohi citing her ‘disbelief’ comment in a conversation with Srihan. Rajasekhar nominated Suriya. Rohit nominated Surya and Inaya. Keerthi nominated Inaya stating the latter’s performance during the previous captaincy contender task. She had a petty fight with Inaya. She nominated Revanth asking the latter to not mention about her problems, further adding that she hasn’t lost focus on the game due to her problems in life.

Faima nominated Arohi and Sudeepa for her targeting her. In the end, Bigg Boss announced, Inaya, Revanth, Aarohi, Surya, Sudeepa, Srihan, Geetu, Rajsekhar, Arjun and Keerthi got nominated for eviction this week.