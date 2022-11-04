Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Inaya argues for removing Surya's plate; Geetu steals Adi Reddy's shirt from task

In the latest episode of Nagarjuna hosted Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Inaya complains about rest room being dirty and Adi Reddy blamed the same on his opponent team as per his secret task. Captain Srihan said he would take responsibility to get it cleaned. Next, Bigg Boss announced the players who were ‘dead’ in the game can’t participate anymore. Team Red celebrated this decision. Inaya argued with Revanth, Srihan and others for removing Surya’s plate, which she has been using since his eviction. Satya said to Inaya that she must leave the house and go to Surya if she has so much affection for him instead of picking up fights here. Inaya and Faima also had an intense argument. Team Blue won a chance to revive Rohit since Adi accomplished his secret task.

For the next task, Sri Satya and Faima and Rohit and Inaya competed in a physical task, where a contender from each pair had to break the wall and release their locked teammate. Baladitya was the Sanchalak of the task.

Satya and Faima won the task. Their team decided to eliminate their opponent member Rohit from the game. The task was adjourned for the day. In the night, Geetu stole Adi Reddy's shirt and Faima removed the straps from the shirt. Adi complained about straps being removed from his shirt and asked if Geetu did it. She denied doing it. Early in the morning, Inaya hid two grenades in the washroom of BB jail.

