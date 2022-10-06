Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Inaya crushes on Surya; Faima accuses Rajasekhar of commenting on her skin tone

The latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 hosted by Nagarjuna began with Vasanthi and Marina trying to scare the housemates at midnight by dressing up as ghosts. Bigg Boss sent a cake and asked them to decide who four of the housemates get to eat the cake. As the contestants took too much time to discuss to the voting, Bigg Boss took back the cake. Revanth and Inaya share with each other that everyone in the house is not getting an equal opportunity due to the voting system. Surya turned into Aparichithudu mode and entertained the housemates. Faima accused Rajsekhar of making fun of her skin colour, to which be apologized.

Bigg Boss called Inaya into the confession room and asked her to share some interesting news if she wants to win a cake. She said that she is crushing on Surya and felt possessive when the latter was close to Aarohi. She also revealed how Arjun Kalyan and Vasanthi are moving closely lately. Bigg Boss also gave them chopsticks to enjoy lunch. Inaya got emotional talking to Bigg Boss about how housemates are discriminating against her in every aspect and did not choose to let her eat a cake also. Bigg Boss gave her a cake to eat in the confession room. As part of Bigg Boss celebrations. Revanth sang a song and Faima did some funny skits of the contestants. As per Bigg Boss' instructions, Srihan and Chanti got waxed. Since Srihan kept screaming while being waxed, Bigg Boss ordered Inaya to dub for him.

