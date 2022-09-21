Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Inaya gets into heated argument with Srihan; Neha has a breakdown

The latest episodes of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 begin with Neha's emotional breakdown post nomination process. Keerthi clears differences with Arohi and Rajasekhar. Neha also shared her complaints on Revanth with Rajasekhar. Bigg Boss announces the captaincy task, the housemates were divided into thieves and police, and one contestant as a greedy businessperson.

Geetu was chosen as a businessperson and Adi headed the team police and Surya headed the team thieves. The thieves team have robbed the goods and hide and the police have to find and put them in jail. Arjun from Team Thieves was jailed during a raid. He tried to escape but Rohit caught him. While Arohi, Surya, and others tried to hide goods, Sudeepa was arrested by police next.