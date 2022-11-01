Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Inaya's ugly spat with Adi Reddy; Geetu, Revanth and 9 others nominated

The latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 is Monday, which means time for nominations. The episode witnessed a heated nomination task where the contestants had to break the pots of the inmates they wanted to nominate for eviction this week. Geetu nominated Marina citing contradictions in her statements and gameplay. She then nominated Rohit adding that his personality and performance are 'confusing'. He asked her for an example but she couldn't.

Revanth nominated Inaya and got into a verbal spat over his reasons. He then nominated Keerthi over an offensive expression. Adi Reddy called Inaya the fakest in the house and pointed her strategies towards Surya and the next nominated Revanth. Marina nominated Sri Satya and Geetu complaining that they frequently allege her and husband Rohit. Baladitya nominated Sri Satya calling her statement during the previous physical task 'wrong' and added that it can tarnish his image. He then nominated Faima saying her sarcasm is going overboard.