Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Keerthi becomes captain; Arjun Kalyan goes to jail as worst contestant of week
The latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 ends the captaincy task
The latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 continues with the captaincy task. Srihan shared his feelings with the pictures of the housemates for the task. Satya shared with Sudeepa about Revanth and his double standards. Revanth picked an argument with Adi Reddy, the captain of the house, over punishments for sleeping in the house.
Inaya eventually punched Srihan's picture saying she wants to see a female captain in the house. Srihan punched Rohit's picture eliminating him from the captaincy race. Arjun Kalyan grabbed the glove next and punched Aarohi's picture stating she did not respect Raj's captaincy task. Aarohi got emotional over stepping out of the race.
Keerthi, Sudeepa and Sri Satya emerged as the captaincy contenders. In the second level of the captaincy task, the contenders had to walk on their respective blocks, pick alphabets of the word 'captain' and hang them on their respective boards. Keerthi finished the game first and became the next captain of the house.
Arjun Kalyan got maximum votes and got jailed. Arjun Kalyan expresses his disappointment to Keerthi for getting the worst contestant tag. He said the one who he trusted most voted for him.