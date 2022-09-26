Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Nagarjuna brings fun games with live audiences; Neha gets evicted

Revanth gave Neha an overdramatic’ trait but the audience thought otherwise. Neha thought Geetu was ‘most annoying’ and the audience agreed. Geetu thought Revanth is a ‘loser’ as he is not sportive enough. Sri Satya thought Baladitya is an ‘attention seeker’ and gave the tag to him but the LIVE audience didn’t agree.

The Sunday episode with host Nagarjuna included fun and drama. The host mentioned a trait to each contestant and they had to allot it to the suitable contestant and the live audiences turned into judges for the game round. Adi Reddy gave a loose tongue trait to Geetu and the LIVE audience agreed. Marina gave ‘brainless’ tag to Raj and the audience said NO.

Baladitya thought Keerthi is ‘blinded’ and the audience agreed. Vasanthi opined Inaya is 'arrogant' and the audience agreed. Inaya felt Aarohi is 'dominating' but the audience didn't think so. Arohi called Sri Satya cold-hearted but audiences disagreed. Srihan opined Inaya is ‘useless’ in the house and a majority of LIVE audience agreed.

Geetu and Srihan, who were in the danger zone, were declared safe. Next, Nagarjuna announced Inaya and Revanth were safe from eviction. As per the next task, the contestants dedicated the name of an animal to a contestant along with stating their reasons. Baladitya and Aarohi were declared safe next.

The contestants were then divided into two teams and they played dumb charades. Team B won the task. After a hilarious dance by Adi, Baladitya won ‘Bigg Boss Kanuka’. Chanti got saved next and Neha got evicted from the Bigg Boss Telugu 6. She said she is leaving the house with a feeling of betrayal.