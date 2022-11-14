Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Nagarjuna entertains with a fun filled episode; Vasanthi gets evicted this week

The latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 hosted by Nagarjuna was entertaining and fun. Nagarjuna started the show as he announced that Keerthi and Faima are saved from elimination. He then divided the housemates into two teams and played Pictionary. Adi Reddy was the sanchalak of the task. Revanth got saved next and thanked fans for their support.

The housemates then played a game for the Children's Day special show. As per the next task, one contestant from each team had to guess the childhood picture displayed on the screen and whoever guesses it wrong had to serve some funny experiments. Inaya and Adi Reddy got saved next. Srihan was announced safe from eviction next. Vasanthi and Marina were in danger.