Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Nagarjuna entertains with a fun filled episode; Vasanthi gets evicted this week
The latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 hosted by Nagarjuna was entertaining and fun. The host also announced the winning price money of the season to currently top 10 contestants.
The latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 hosted by Nagarjuna was entertaining and fun. Nagarjuna started the show as he announced that Keerthi and Faima are saved from elimination. He then divided the housemates into two teams and played Pictionary. Adi Reddy was the sanchalak of the task. Revanth got saved next and thanked fans for their support.
The housemates then played a game for the Children's Day special show. As per the next task, one contestant from each team had to guess the childhood picture displayed on the screen and whoever guesses it wrong had to serve some funny experiments. Inaya and Adi Reddy got saved next. Srihan was announced safe from eviction next. Vasanthi and Marina were in danger.
Vasanthi gets evicted from Bigg Boss Telugu 6 house this week
Nagarjuna with enough suspense declared that as per the votes of the audiences Vasanthi has been eliminated as Marina got saved. Vasanthi bid an emotional farewell to the housemates. She got emotional watching her BB journey. "It was a wonderful journey. I'll miss you all," Vasanthi told the housemates.
Vasanthi called Marina, Revanth, Inaya and Keerthi as her four 'best friends' in the house. She said Revanth teases her a lot and she likes it. She also expressed her anger on Adi reddy for nominating her since the first week. After Vasanthi left the house, host Nagarjuna announced that the winner of season 6 would win Rs. 50 lakhs as prize money. Currently, Bigg Boss Telugu features the top 10 contestants and they pledged to entertain more.
Bigg Boss Telugu 6 today's promo
As it's Monday, it's time for nominations. For the task, the housemates have to dump the bucket full of leaves on the contestant they want to nominate with a reason. The promo shows the maximum number of nominations to Rohit and a banter between Inaya and Adi Reddy.
