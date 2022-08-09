Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Nagarjuna hosted new season promo out, promises drama & entertainment

The promo of Bigg Boss Telugu's new season is here.

Updated on Aug 09, 2022
The promo of Bigg Boss Telugu's new season is here. Nagarjuna returned as host with Bigg Boss 6 and shared a promo video that promises to be high on drama and entertainment. Prashant Varma has reportedly directed the teasers of the previous season.

Sharing the promo of the new season of Bigg Boss 6, Nagarjuna wrote, లైఫ్ లో ఏ  moment అయినా బిగ్ బాస్ తరువాతే ! Back with another Entertaining season full of Fun and Emotion #BiggBossTelugu6 On@StarMaaand @DisneyPlusHSTel."

If the insider reports are to be believed, season 6 is likely to premiere on September 4 (Sunday) and host Nagarjuna Akkineni will return to host the show. Notably, besides celebrity contestants, Bigg Boss Telugu 6 will welcome commoners as well in this new season. Host Nagarjuna has confirmed the same with a recent teaser as well. 

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss Non-Stop finalist Shiva is also expected to be a part of the upcoming TV edition as he had already won a ticket to BB6 in the OTT season. He chose to quit in the finale of BB Non-Stop after winning a ticket to season 6. He is expected to be one of the key entertainers in the season.

