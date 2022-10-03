Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Nagarjuna makes it an entertaining Dussehra special episode; Keerthi gets evicted

He lashed out at Geetu for her repeated intervention while he was talking to someone else. Nagarjuna also showed the video of the scenario thrice and asked everyone not to jump to conclusions without cross-checking it. He asked Baladitya and Faima to negotiate peace between Geetu and Chanti. Keerthi apologized to Chanti while the latter thanked Nagarjuna for addressing the same.

The latest and Sunday episode of Bigg Boss episode 6 with the host included drama, fun, and entertainment. Host Nagarjuna began the special Dussehra episode by saving Srihan. He lashed out at Chanti's statement on Keerthi. questioned Geetu.

The Ghost team Sonal Chauhan and Praveen Sattaru came on the stage as special guests and played the game 'The Ghost' where they had to 'shoot' the 'evil contestant' in the house. Inaya got saved next. Host Nagarjuna then divided the girls vs boys team and made them play a series of fun tasks. Both the teams then participated in a dance off and it was yet again won by the female contestants.

Ruksar Dhillion came next on the stage and performed a special dance. Nagarjuna saved Surya, Baladitya and Arjun Kalyan next. As per the next task, the contestants then gave a bitter laddu and a sweet laddu to a contestant of their choice. The two teams of male and female contestants then played arm wrestling which was won by the former. Actress Shraddha Das set the dance floor ablaze with a sizzling performance.

At last, Sudeepa got saved and Arohi got eliminated. Surya, Srihan, and Keerthi got emotional as Arohi bid her goodbye and left the house.