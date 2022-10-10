Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Nagarjuna shows off his dancing skills as Devi Sri Prasad sings; Chanti gets evicted

Nagarjuna divided housemates into two teams and played Pictionary. Surya impressed DSP with his mimicry talent. Baladitya revealed that he is DSP’s junior at a school in Chennai. As per the next task, the contestants dedicated a Telugu proverb to a contestant in the house along with their reasons. The host then saved Marina from eviction.

The Sunday episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 hosted by Nagarjuna began with Devi Sri Prasad's musical performance. DSP also interacted with fans and sang songs. He along with host Nagarjuna also released his new independent song from his Pan Indian Pop initiative to encourage local musicians.

Faima revealed that Inaya is crushing over Surya to win a lollipop. To win the other lollipop, Geetu said Revanth is interested in Vasanthi but she couldn’t win it. Arjun got saved next.

Surya had an emotional breakdown as he shared that everyone who loves left him at the last. Faima, Revanth, and Rajsekhar get teary-eyed as they got scared that Chanti will get eliminated. As expected Chanti got eliminated, Inaya burst into tears after the announcement. Geetu apologized to Chanti. He had a tough time consoling Surya, Inaya and Baladitya. He asked everyone to play well with lesser fights.

Chanti thought he had won everyone’s hearts in the house. He looked content with his journey in the house. In a brief interaction with the housemates, Chanti bid adieu to the house after giving the contestants their report card.