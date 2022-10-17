Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Nagarjuna teases Inaya with Surya; Sudeepa gets evicted

The Sunday episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 with host Nagarjuna was fun and filled with games. As it was the weekend, one contestant got evicted from the house as well. First, Nagarjuna announced Srihan and Adi Reddy were safe from nominations. The housemates were divided into two teams for a fun task where one contestant from each team had to take part every time. They had an interesting contest of guessing the song based on the emoticons displayed on the screen.

As per the next task, the housemates had to dedicate a few Telugu film dialogues to a contestant of their choice and state their reasons. host Nagarjuna pulled Inaya's leg for her interest in Surya.