Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Nagarjuna teases Inaya with Surya; Sudeepa gets evicted
The Sunday episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 with host Nagarjuna was fun and filled with games. As it was the weekend, one contestant got evicted from the house as well. First, Nagarjuna announced Srihan and Adi Reddy were safe from nominations. The housemates were divided into two teams for a fun task where one contestant from each team had to take part every time. They had an interesting contest of guessing the song based on the emoticons displayed on the screen.
As per the next task, the housemates had to dedicate a few Telugu film dialogues to a contestant of their choice and state their reasons. host Nagarjuna pulled Inaya's leg for her interest in Surya.
Geetu and Baladitya have an argument. The former asks him not to talk to her anymore and he says we will talk about it later.
In the end, Nagarjuna announced that Sudeepa got evicted. Baladitya, Vasanthi, and Marina got emotional over her eviction. She bid farewell to the contestants and joined host Nagarjuna on the stage. After getting evicted, she said, "It felt good living among different personalities, especially after the pandemic. My husband said I would come back in two weeks. But this six-week journey made me better."
Sudeepa was given a task to pick a vegetable, with a trait written over it, suitable for each housemate.