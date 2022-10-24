Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Nagarjuna's fun Diwali episode, Karthi's special entry, Arjun Kalyan gets evicted

Actress Anjali came as the first celebrity guest of the Diwali special episode and promoted her upcoming web series in the show. Host Nagarjuna showed the video of Geetu calling Baladitya ‘liar/lawyer’ from a previous episode. Geetu argued that she said ‘lawyer’. A majority of the housemates and even Anjali thought Geetu said ‘liar’ but not a lawyer.

The latest weekend episode was a fun-filled and star-studded Diwali special show, hosted by Nagarjuna. After interacting with a few contestants, the host declared Revanth safe and also surprised him with his voice. Next, Srihan got saved, and his girlfriend Siri came onto the stage and announced him as safe from eviction this week.

As per the next task, the female contestants had to help their male partners deck up in female avatars. Next, singer-BB Telugu 5 fame Sreerama Chandra entered the stage and entertained with his performance to a medley of songs. Hyper Aadi entered the show next and performed a funny skit. He also advised housemates to play well. He took a funny jibe at Inaya, Srihan and Surya.

Actor Karthi stepped into the house next. He promoted his upcoming spy thriller Sardar. Karthi asked Nagarjuna about hosting Bigg Boss to which he replied and said, hosting BB was not easy for him but it keeps him going. Nagarjuna added that seeing many contestants flourishing post-Bigg Boss makes him happy.

Interestingly, Karthi sang the timeless classic ‘Prema Ledani’. Karthi saved Rohit and Baladitya from eviction. Rashmi Gautam was the next celebrity to deliver a zesty performance. Among the nominated contestants, Arjun Kalyan got eliminated from the show this week. Satya got emotional over his eviction.

