Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Nagarjuna's fun with Faria, Surya evicted and Geetu gets emotional for Adi Reddy

Suriya also gave his support to Inaya, who are linked up in the house. He encouraged Inaya to bring out her best and make him proud. Surya bid farewell to the housemates and walked out. Srihan, the captain of the house, gave the badge ‘Rotten’ to Keerthi asking her to cheer up more.

The latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 began with a beautiful performance by actress Faria Abdullah. Surya got evicted in Saturday’s episode, and entered the stage to interact with the housemates. He divided the house into ‘Fire and Flower’ and gave some suggestions to each contestant.

Actors Faria Abdullah and Santosh Sobhan promoted their upcoming release 'Like Share and Subscribe'. The actors along with host Nagarjuna also played a fun game with housemates. They divided the housemates into two teams and played dumb charades where a teammate played a song with a toy trumpet and the rest of them had to guess it.

In the next round, Revanth and Keerthi were declared safe. Rohit and Geetu Baladitya and Faima were announced ‘safe’ in the next round. The housemates then played a task where they had to give name plates with movie names written on them to the corresponding contestants.

Geetu got emotional for the first time as she feared that Adi Reddy would get eliminated. After a suspenseful sequence, both Adi Reddy and Marina were declared safe. Nagarjuna signed off by encouraging the housemates to continue playing well.