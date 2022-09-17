Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Rajasekhar becomes captain; Sudheer Babu, Krithi Shetty entertain as special guests

The latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 started with the continuation of the captaincy task. Raj, Inaya, Chanti and Surya were the contenders. After a long fight, Rajasekhar got maximum support from the housemates and became the captain of the second week.

During the task, Inaya gets emotional that she has got not any support from the housemates despite all her hard work for the task. Telugu actors Sudheer Babu and Krithi Shetty entered the house to promote their film The guests conducted an acting test for the housemates. The contestants had to perform sketches based on various situations given by the guests. They performed in groups and eventually, Sri Satya bagged the 'Best Actress' award while Srihan won the 'Best Actor award.