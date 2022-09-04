Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt sing Kesariya song from Brahmastra on Nagarjuna's show

Finally, the 6th season of Bigg Boss Telugu, hosted by Ngarjuna has kickstarted today on 4th September. For the unaware, this will be his 4th consecutive year as the host of the reality show. Refreshing your memory, Nagarjuna will be sharing screen space with Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt in the highly-anticipated Brahmastra. Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt appeared on Bigg Boss Telugu 6 to promote their fantasy adventure drama.

During the episode, the Wake Up Sid actor spoke in Telugu and requests the audience to watch the film. He further promised them that he will make an effort to speak fluent Telugu by the release of Brahmastra Part 2. He even sang the Kesariya track from the action drama along with his wife Alia Bhatt. The Gangubai Kathiawadi star was also quoted saying during the interaction , "To me Ranbir is a better person than an actor."

Recently, the makers organized a pre-release bash for Brahmastra. and during the interaction RRR maker SS Rajamouli revealed that Ranbir Kapoor and Jr NTR had prepared a special act for the event, however, the event got canceled at the last minute, and hence they could not perform it. He was quoted saying, ''In Brahmastra, Ranbir Kapoor has the amazing power of throwing fire from his hands, and we’ve seen it in the fantastic trailer. We had big plans to show it live. When Ranbir showcases his power, there would have been fireworks go up everywhere. Then, Ranbir would have asked Tarak to show his power"

Furthermore, Nagarjuna will also headline the upcoming action suspense drama, The Ghost. With Sonal Chauhan as the leading lady, the project will be hitting the big screens on the 5th of October this year.