Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Revanth and Neha get into a verbal spat; Chanti among contenders for becoming next captain

Bigg Boss then announces a second-week captaincy task, where all the housemates should look after their baby dolls and accomplish the challenges. The first five contestants, who keep their baby dolls in their respective prams in the garden area once the buzzer goes on, would become a captaincy contender. On Bigg Boss' announcement, the contestants have to do essential chores to the doll. While four captaincy contenders, Baladitya decided Arohi as the fifth person.

The latest episode begins with Arjun, Satya, Srihan discussing his dispute with Revanth. Baladitya advises Revanth to control his agression. Surya says to Arohi that someday, other housemates will point out their friendship and complain about not playing individually.

As per the next challenge, the contestants must put various shapes on their respective boards through a sack race. Revanth complained against Faima during the game and in the meanwhile, Chanti completed the task and rang the bell first. Abhinaya Sri backed Faima's tactic during the game despite Revanth's rant. Geethu hid Revanth's doll, to which he got angry and dropped his doll in the 'lost and found' zone and walked away.

Shani later reveals to Revanth that it was Geethu who hid his doll. Revanth left his doll in the storeroom. Later, Chanti became the first captaincy contender.

In the second round, Faima requested Revanth's help since her leg was injured. Neha and Revanth had a heated argument after Baladitya declared that the contestant who loses their doll will be disqualified from the entire task. Neha lost her cool on Revanth when he was reluctant to listen to her. Arjun, Inaya, Aarohi, Keerthi, and Faima were eligible for the next challenge.

Geethu then stole Abhinaya's but Baladitya brought it back from the 'lost and found'. But Bigg Boss ruled that Abhinaya's doll must be submitted back. Bigg Boss further announced that the task will resume the next day and until then the contestants must safeguard their respective dolls.