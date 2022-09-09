Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Revanth argues with Arohi; Baladitya, RJ Surya and Rohit-Marina to fight for captaincy
Take a look at latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 as first captaincy task takes place
The latest episode shows Inaya Adi and Arohi fighting. Geetu and Chanti also had an argument after she said he doesn't let her talk. Balaaditya and Inaya discuss Revanth and his behavior. Geethu also adds that Revanth has to leave as soon as possible else people might think low about him. Baladitya tried to counsel Revanth.
Geetu, Adi, and Neha became captaincy contenders as they were 'Class' contestants. Bigg Boss also asks housemates and discusses and tells him three more names for captaincy. Finally, Baladitya, RJ Surya and Rohit-Marina were chosen as the captaincy contenders. The contestants were then divided into two teams and they played a promotional quiz task.
Aarohi and Revanth engaged in a spat soon after the completion of the task. The verbal spat turned ugly and Revanth wanted to leave the house saying he can't tolerate 'unnecessary blames', and 'act in front of everyone', compromising on his attitude. Later in the night, Arohi apologized to Revanth. Revanth picked up an argument with Adi, who said he is 'overreacting' to everything.
The new promo shows all housemates fighting for the captaincy task. It is to be awaited and watch who will be the first captain of season 6 and get saved from next week's nominations. Nagarjuna Akkineni will be returning to the stage tomorrow for the weekend's episode and talking with housemates and audiences.
