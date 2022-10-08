Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Revanth becomes the captain; Geetu makes fun of Baladitya's education

The latest episode of Nagarjuna hosted Bigg Boss Telugu 6 contunies with captaincy task. The housemates have to put garland to the person they want to see become captain among Surya, Baladitya, and Revanth. The three contenders campaigned for themselves. The process started as Geetu came first and voted for Surya. Vasanthi voted for Revanth. The captain of the house voted for Surya. Arjun Kalyan felt Revanth can control his anger issues if he can become a captain. Sudeepa voted for Baladitya for his patience. Sri Satya voted for Baladitya and Rohit voted for Surya given his proactiveness and recent performance.

Inaya took everyone by surprise with her decision to vote for Revanth. Marina voted for Revanth asking him to prove himself. Faima voted for Baladitya. Adi Reddy supported Revanth asking him to overcome his shortcomings and become a good captain. Chanti voted for Surya. Revanth got the maximum votes from the housemates and became the new captain of the house. Bigg Boss next announced VIP access to all the housemates. The contestants participated in a promotional 'tug of war' task in two groups. Revanth was the Sanchalak of the task. Baladitya and Geetu got into an intense argument as the latter degraded his education. She discussed the situation with Revanth and he says that it was Surya who made that comment about Baladitya. Geetu said there is nothing wrong with it.

