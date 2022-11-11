Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Revanth disappointed on losing captaincy task; Rohith fumes with anger for unfair play

The latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 began with Revanth being said for losing the captaincy contender task. He sat alone without his Sri Satya and Srihan and avoided talking to anyone. Adi Reddy also tried to console him. Revanth encouraged Marina to play the task. He felt bad that the housemates did not let him be himself during the task. Inaya expressed to Vasanthi that Revanth is deeply hurt by the task. In yesterday's episode, Adi Reddy, Faima and other housemates accused him of getting physical during the task.

As per the captaincy task, the contenders must walk in a circular task one behind the other carrying their respective sacks. They must empty the sacks of the opponents while safeguarding their own. Revanth was the sanchalak of the task and he asked everyone to play individually. Revanth removed Keerthi from the task as she stepped out of the circle and all contestants complained. Next, he disqualified Marina from the captaincy task. Sri Satya felt Revanth was unfair as sanchalak. Rohit attacked Faima's sack while Adi attacked Rohit's sack. Rohit lost the round and he lost his calm like never before. He lashed out at Revanth, further alleging he was being 'unfair', Marina tried to calm him down. Revanth argued that Adi was holding his sack against the rule. They tried to talk it out later.

