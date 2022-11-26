Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Revanth gets emotional speaking to his mom and wife; Inaya becomes last captain

Revanth's mom appreciated Srihan and Revanth’s friendship and called Keerthi her own daughter. Revanth shaved his beard and got a new look. She asked Revanth to follow host Nagarjuna’s feedback, not to cry frequently and win the trophy.

The latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 began as Revanth’s wife entered the house. His wife Anvitha connected with him over a video call. She appreciated everyone’s game, and cheered up Revanth. She even revealed that the due date for her delivery is also out. However, her video call was disconnected abruptly and left Revanth upset. But soon, Revanth’s mother entered the house next.

Inaya, the fashion teacher in the BB Coaching Centre task, took a class on fashion. She asked Satya to help Srihan to get ready as a woman and do a ramp walk.

With the end of the family task, Bigg Boss announced the captaincy task. According to the task, whichever contestant grabs the ball at the center of the ring would get a chance to decide who would get eliminated from the task. The eliminated person will become the Sanchalak of the task.

Revanth got the ball at the end of the first round. He eliminated Faima, who then became the Sanchalak of the task. Revanth and Faima had a brief argument over his reason to eliminate her. Rohit caught the ball in the second round ane eliminated Revanth. At the end of the third round, Srihan got the ball and he eliminated Raj from the race. Inaya eliminated Rohith next, Adi Reddy took out Srihan, Sri Satya took out Adi.

At last, Inaya eliminated Keerthi from the captaincy and became the last captain of the house.