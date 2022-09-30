Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Revanth gets emotional watching his wife's baby shower; Geetu and Chanti argue
The latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 continued with the captaincy task. Geetu was upset with Arohi that she didn't give her money. Geetu and Faima get emotional and share how they are upset with others in the house. Bigg Boss called Revanth in the garden area and showed him the video of his wife's baby shower, which made him emotional and teary eyed. He blessed and sent love to his wife through the video.
As per the next level in the captaincy contender task, the housemates had to compete to grab a glove so that they can punch the picture of the contenders displayed in the garden area. The contender surviving this round would get promoted to the next level. Revanth grabbed the glove first and thus became the Sanchalak for this level.
Revanth punched Raj's picture and said he was unfair during his captaincy. Surya punched Vasanthi, Adi Reddy punched Arjun's pic. Bala Aditya punched Faima's pic and removed her from the captaincy task.
Chanti punched her picture saying she doesn't have the humility that an ideal captain must have. Geetu taunted saying 'people, who can't play the game, talking about her game is funny. Chanti had a heated argument with Geetu for that comment.
