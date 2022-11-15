Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Revanth, Rohith and Keerthi get into an ugly verbal spat; Inaya and 8 others nominated

Faima nominated Inaya citing asking her not to get physical during the task. Inaya hit back saying she did not play a 'personal game' like Faima. Adi Reddy nominated Srihan for his game play during the captaincy task and then Rohith. Inaya nominated Adi Reddy as she found his reasons for his previous nomination were contradictory to his previous angry outburst. Adi took a funny jibe at Inaya for her reasons for nomination. Inaya then nominated Raj saying she did not like him labelling her.

The latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 begins with a nomination task, the housemates had to dump a bucket full of dirt on the contestants they wanted to nominate for eviction.

Srihan nominated Rohith for his aggression in the captaincy task and then nominated Keerthi saying she let her opportunity down by walking away from the captaincy task. The latter said that she needs no one's help in anything.

Marina nominated Revanth and Inaya. Raj nominated Marina saying he didn’t like her gameplay in the captaincy contender task. Raj nominated Inaya for using a swear word and accusations of sarcasm are uncalled for. Raj and Inaya had a heated argument. Satya nominated Inaya asking her to control her tongue. She then nominated Keerthi. Rohit nominated Revanth stating his game got affected due to the latter’s confusion as a Sanchalak. They had a heated argument. Rohit nominated Adi Reddy.

Keerthi and Satya had an argument over the former’s reasons for nomination. Revanth nominated Rohit citing his ‘over aggressiveness’ during the captaincy race. His second name was Rohit's wife Marina.

Inaya, Rohit, Marina, Adi Reddy, Keerthi, Revanth, Satya, Srihan and Raj were nominated for eviction this week.



