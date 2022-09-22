Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Revanth turns against his team during task; Neha accuses Inaya of slapping her

The latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 6, began with the continuation of the ongoing captaincy contender task. Neha checked with Revanth if he has stolen a few of their articles. Revanth denied the same but he picked a petty argument with Aarohi over her choice of words.

Srihan confesses to the camera that has split tags into two to get more dolls. Geetu refused to pay money to team thieves until they get her batteries. Sri Satya, Vasanthi, and Arohi discuss and decide how to steal Revanth's article so he can't become a captaincy contender. Srihan discussed with Neha how Revanth can be jailed.