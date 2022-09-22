Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Revanth turns against his team during task; Neha accuses Inaya of slapping her
The latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 6, began with the continuation of the ongoing captaincy contender task
The latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 6, began with the continuation of the ongoing captaincy contender task. Neha checked with Revanth if he has stolen a few of their articles. Revanth denied the same but he picked a petty argument with Aarohi over her choice of words.
Srihan confesses to the camera that has split tags into two to get more dolls. Geetu refused to pay money to team thieves until they get her batteries. Sri Satya, Vasanthi, and Arohi discuss and decide how to steal Revanth's article so he can't become a captaincy contender. Srihan discussed with Neha how Revanth can be jailed.
Revanth asked Neha and others if they have taken his articles. Revanth got offended by the same and decided to pull his team Thieves down. Geetu informed Revanth that his teammates have stolen his articles and added that he need not get offended as it’s their strategy. Neha and Aarohi thought Revanth is losing his words easily.
Geetu promised to make Surya a captaincy contender by giving him cash for impressing her. She also gave Srihan cash saying he is the highest scorer in the task so far. Next up as Team police came to raid the BB house, team thieves kidnapped Inaya. Neha complained that Inaya slapped her. Keerthi and Inaya engaged in an ugly spat over the same. Upon the second raid, team thieves kidnapped Marina.