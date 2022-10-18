Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Revanth, Vasanthi and 10 others get nominated for eviction this week

The latest episode of Nagarjuna hosted Bigg Boss Telugu 6 was full of drama and fights as it was nominations day. Geetu and Baladitya talk it out after their previous argument on Sunday. Surya tells Bigg Boss that he will change the game as he will make housemates believe that there is something between him and Inaya. Bigg Boss then announces the nominations task.

As per the nomination task, the contestants had to put their nominated contestants on the chair where they get drenched in muddy water. Faima nominated Vasanthi and Baladitya. Rohit nominated Revanth saying the latter has slept during the day being a captain. Rohit then nominated Srihan.